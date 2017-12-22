Aisha Buhari arrives in Yola for empowerment programme

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has arrived Yola, Adamawa in continuation of her nationwide empowerment programme for women and youths.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the visit, Buhari is expected to distribute tricycles, grinding and spaghetti machines to women and youths across the three senatorial districts of the State on Saturday.

NAN reports that during presentation, she will also donate sewing machines to 1,000 beneficiaries across Adamawa South, Adamawa West and Adamawa North Senatorial districts of the State.

she made similar gesture to women and youths in Katsina State recently.

The beneficiaries in Katsina state were also drawn from the three senatorial districts of the State.

In Katsina, the wife of the President said that the gesture was part of her desire to support women and youths to earn a decent living in the country.

The distribution is expected to be carried out under her NGO, the Future Assured initiative aimed at providing necessary economic support to the beneficiaries to improve their living standard .

The wife of the President is also expected to attend the turbaning ceremony of Hajia Talatu Jika, one of her close associates.

Jika will be turbaned on Saturday as the ” Gimbiyan Gurin”, a village in Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa. (NAN)