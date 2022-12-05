Aisha Buhari, Aminu Muhammed, And Social Media TrollingBy Kazeem Akintunde

On Friday last week, reason finally prevailed, and Nigeria’s First Lady,

Mrs. Aisha Buhari, agreed to withdraw the defamation case she filed

against Aminu Muhammed, a final year student of Federal University,

Dutse, Jigawa State.

Aminu had, during the week, been remanded in Suleja Prison on the

order of Yusuf Halilu, a judge of the Federal Capital Territory High

Court sitting at Maitama, FCT, Abuja. His bail application was to be

heard on January 30 next year. That would have put paid to Aminu’s

ambition of graduating next year as his colleagues are expected to begin

sitting for their first semester examinations today, December 5.

Aminu, 24, a student of Environmental Management, incurred the wrath

of the First Lady, when he posted a rotund picture of Aisha Buhari on

Twitter with a caption in Hausa saying, ‘Mama is feeding fat on poor

people’s money.’ The tweet was posted on June 8 and Aminu went

about his daily activities, not knowing that he had stepped on the tail of a

tigress.

Security agents were dispatched to all corners of the country with the

mandate to identify, trail, and arrest whoever was behind the tweet. They

got lucky on November 18, when Aminu was arrested in his hostel in

Dutse, Jigawa State, and whisked to Abuja.

Aminu was allegedly

presented before the First Lady in Aso Rock where he was allegedly

beaten by security operatives. Not satisfied with the punishment meted

out to the offender, the First Lady allegedly joined in beating Aminu but

in the process, missed her step and landed heavily on the floor sustaining

serious injury. She was rushed to a private Hospital in Abuja where she

was treated.

After nearly two weeks in detention, Aminu was arraigned in Court and

remanded in prison. In the one-count charge marked: CR/89/2022, and

dated November 23, the police say Aminu, ‘between May and June 2022

within the jurisdiction of the court, did intentionally open a Twitter

handle with the name ‘Catalyst’ and screenshotted the photograph of her

Excellency, Hajia Aisha Buhari and wrote on it in Hausa language some

words which roughly translated in English language to mean ‘Mama has

embezzled monies meant for the poor to satisfaction’ and posted same

on his Twitter handle, knowing same to be false and capable of affecting

her reputation.” The police said the alleged offence borders on

defamation and cyber-stalking, and that it contravened Section 391 of

the Penal Code.

But many Nigerians pleaded with the First Lady to tamper justice with

mercy by releasing Aminu to enable him to return to school and join his

colleagues in writing his examinations. The National Association of

Nigerian Students, NANS, led in pleading for mercy when Usman

Barambu, NANS President, tendered an unreserved apology to the First

Lady.

“We want to, on behalf of all the Nigerian students, tender our

unreserved apology to the first lady, Aisha Buhari, for the action of

Mohammed which might have caused her and her family pains.

However, as leaders and public officeholders, we must overlook some

criticisms if we want to really forge ahead and do the right thing.

However, we are calling on our teeming students to be careful and apply

decorum in dealing with people, especially our leaders. They should be

mindful of what they post on social media.

Indeed, many Nigerians hid within the four corners of their rooms to

post uncomplimentary remarks about public office holders, believing

that nothing will happen to them. Under the Cyber-stalking Act of 2015,

a lot will happen to you if you defame any leader or public official on

social media and one of those things that could happen to you is that you

may end up in jail.

Youths now derive joy in speaking anyhow to those in leadership

positions, believing that nothing will happen to them. One of such cases

was that of a young man who took to Twitter to call Mrs. Abike Dabiri-

Erewa, head of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, a

‘Mumu’ on the bird app. Rather than sit back and take the insult on the

chin, Abike decided to respond and when she was through with the

young man, he took a temporary break from social media.

During the regime of former President Goodluck Jonathan, there was no

name some Nigerians did not call him and his wife, former First Lady,

Patience Jonathan, including ‘Shepopotamus’. It was not surprising

when Jonathan said he was the most abused President in the history of

Nigeria.

In Nigeria, Twitter has been identified as one social media platform

where people believe they can spew rubbish and get away with it. If you

are not strong willed, the kind of language deployed on Twitter is

enough to drive many to the bend once you fall a target. Most Twitter

users of young to middle-age descend on people like hyenas and many

have been forced to deactivate their Twitter accounts.

As expected, the heat from Twitter ‘savages’ has forced Aisha to

deactivate her Twitter account for the time being, but it is hoped that she

will return to the social media app once the heat cools off. While this is

not her first time facing ‘fire’ on Twitter, our First Lady should by now

have grown a thick skin and try not to respond to criticisms coming her

way. She felt hurt by the tweet from Aminu and decided to teach him a

lesson. There was a time last year when social media was agog with

rumours that the First Lady could be heavy with a baby. Though it is

not unlikely for a woman in her 50s to get pregnant for her 79-year old

husband, the rumour did not die until her office was forced to issue a

statement denying the conception of any baby for the First Family. It

was therefore not surprising when Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole

Soyinka, described many Twitter users as ‘Children of Anger’.

The activities of Nigerians on social media have led to the call for some

form of regulation so that it would not become a tool for abuse and other

unwholesome activities. Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai

Mohammed has been at the forefront of the call, and has actually set up

a number of committees to work out modalities for the regulations of

social media in the country. However, many Nigerians are against it and

have vehemently opposed the move. Perhaps it is time for both parties to

sit at a round table and work out a compromise in tackling the abuse of

social media in the country.

If the First Lady had insisted on prosecuting the case, however, she and

the first family would come out worse for it. Aminu has alleged that the

First Lady has become fat after eating masses money. He will have to

prove before the court that indeed, Mrs. Buhari did actually dip her

hands into Nigeria’s coffers and took money not meant for her. I doubt if

the young man has any evidence to substantiate his spurious claim. Even

if he has a very good lawyer, the First Lady, and the First family would

have been embarrassed in court.

Has the First Lady gained weight? Was the weight gain due to the fact

that she fed fat on the money meant for the masses? Did Aminu think

before making the tweet? Was he abreast of the law of defamation, or, as

we say in Nigeria, was he just catching cruise? Could the First lady have

allowed the insult to slide and forgive the young man?

Even the blind can see that our First Lady has put on weight in the last

couple of months. The Aisha Buhari with whom I had close interaction

in Qatar in November 2018 during the World Innovation Summit For

Health, WISH, is not the same Aisha Buhari I see now, but that does not

mean that she gained weight due to her feeding fat on the wealth of the

nation. Her rotund look may be due to several factors, particularly for a

middle-aged woman. A medical Doctor once informed me that poor

sleeping habits, a sedentary lifestyle as well as eating too many

processed or sugary foods are some of the habits that may lead to weight

gain. Again, the onset of menopause in women quite naturally

predisposes them to add weight here and there.

Be that as it may, Aminu’s lawyer may want to know the kind of job

Mrs. Buhari has done in the last seven years and where the money for

her feeding was coming from. Is it the dutiful President Muhammadu

Buhari that has been feeding his wife and how much does he provide for

the first lady as feeding allowance on a monthly basis? Is it the state that

has been feeding the first family? How much has been budgeted for

feeding in Aso Rock in the last seven years? Is the office of the First

Lady recognized in the Constitution? Has any fund been allocated to that

office in the last seven years? And so on and so forth.

These, and many other questions would be directed at Mrs. Buhari once

she takes to the witness box and believe me, the outcome will not be

palatable for the First Family. Agreed that she was hurt by what Aminu

wrote, she should have shrugged it off as one of the prices she and her

husband have to pay for leadership. In law, truth is a strong defence in a

defamation case, and Aminu, with a smart lawyer, can potentially escape

with a slap on the wrist.

Aisha Buhari has eventually yielded to pressure from many Nigerians

and Aminu has been released. It is hoped that a lesson or two would

have been learned by many of our youths who now see trolling of our

leaders on social media as a pastime.

Justice Yusuf Halilu, while ruling on the matter, commended the First

Lady for her motherly love and called on parents to always monitor the

activities of their children to avoid a recurrence.

I pray that they listen.