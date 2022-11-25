Aisha Binani: Why we are celebrating her court victory – Electoral Hub, other CSOs

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Electoral Hub and Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development have joined other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in celebrating the court victory of Senator Aisha Binani.

A statement signed by the Executive Director, The Electoral Hub and IRIAD, Princess Hamman-Obels noted that the Federal High Court judgment which nullified the primaries that produced Senator Aisha Binani as the All-Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate disturbed all women and progressive Nigerians.

Hamman-Obels however stressed that the ruling by the Court of Appeal has brought hope to the hearts and minds of well-meaning citizens.

She said,”The Electoral Hub and Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) celebrates the Court of Appeal’s judgment, which overturned the decision of the Federal High Court disqualification of the candidacy of Senator Aisha Binani as the All-Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State.

“As part of IRIAD’s Gender Rights and Justice Programme, and The Electoral Hub’s Road to 2023 General Election project, we have keenly followed the case of the only female governorship candidate for 2023. We have zero tolerance for women marginalization and exclusion.

“We commend the Court of Appeal’s decision to reverse the judgment of the initial Court and restoring Senator Aisha Binani as the rightful governorship candidate for the All-Progressive Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.”

The Human Rights Activist expressed the believe that the judgment would in the long run promote gender inclusivity in the electoral process and politics.

She urged other civil society organizations and citizens not to relent in their efforts in fight for an inclusive government.

“We believe that the judgment would in the long run promote gender inclusivity in the electoral process and politics. We also commend all the women groups and individuals who showed support in ensuring that women’s rights are not undermined but rather protected and projected.

“Just like it was witnessed in the court case, we call on Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and citizens not to relent in their efforts in fight for an inclusive government. We also urge CSOs and women groups to keep up collaborative efforts in ensuring that women are not marginalized so that we will have appropriate women representation in politics, public and governance for an inclusive Nigeria.

“Finally, going to the 2023 general election, we enjoin citizens and politicians to refrain from frustrating campaign efforts by female candidates as they also have the right to vote and be voted for,” she stated.

Other CSOs that equally celebrated the said Court judgement that would be ushering Senator Binani into the Adamawa State government house include; Zero Tolerance To Women Marginalization, Women In Politics, Women In Governance, Break Gender Bias, Say No To Marginalization, Women’s Rights Are Human Rights, Nigeria Decides 2023, and Road To 2923 General Election, among others.

