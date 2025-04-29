Aisha Achimugu returns to Nigeria, EFCC arrests her





Businesswoman Aisha Achimugu has returned to Nigeria, reports said.

Even more , Aisha Achimugu who arrived voluntarily into the country has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Our Correspondent learnt that her counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu SAN disclosed this in a message she sent to Arise News.

He also revealed that the business woman has

gone on hunger strike.

He compared to Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar , saying she is a prisoner of conscience .

Aisha’s over 3000 widows and orphans are praying for her and this phase will surely pass.Nigerias rule of law is at the precipice.

Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had earlier ordered her to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in connection with an investigation.

Justice Ekwo also ordered the EFCC, upon the appearance of Achimugu at its office, to return with her to court on Wednesday for report.