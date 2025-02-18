Airtel Nigeria increases data prices

By Funmilola Gboteku

Airtel Nigeria, the country’s second-largest telecommunications operator (Telco) has made significant adjustment to its data pricing structure.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) using the *312# code and on the Airtel website showed the revised data prices.

According to the telco’s website, the revision, which affects various data bundles, is aimed at mitigating the impact of escalating operational costs on the company’s operations, amidst a challenging economic landscape.

The revised data plans, published on its website, include daily plans: N50 for 40MB (valid for 1 day), N100 for 100MB (valid for 1 day), N200 for 200MB (valid for 3 days), and N350 for 1GB (valid for 1 day).

On the other hand, weekly plans have become N350 for 350MB (valid for 7 days), N500 for 750MB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 200MB YouTube Music/Spotify (valid for 7 days), N500 for 1GB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 50MB Socials (valid for 7 days), and N500 for 2GB (valid for 2 days).

Other changes for monthly plan include 3GB for N2,000 (from 1.5GB at N1,200), 4GB for N2,500 (formerly 3GB at N1,500), and 8GB for N3,000 (formerly 4.5GB at N2,000).

Other adjustments include 10GB for N4,000 (formerly 6GB at N2,500), 13GB for N5,000 (from 10GB at N3,000), 18GB for N6,000 (formerly 15GB at N4,000), and 25GB for N8,000 (replacing 18GB at N5,000).

Airtel’s call rates rose to 25 kobo per second from about 18 kobo per second. Like MTN, Airtel has left some tariff plans untouched. For instance, the 5GB plan/week for N1,500 remains unchanged.

This development comes on the heels of a tariff hike of about 50 per cent by MTN Nigeria, which took effect almost a week ago, in a bid to cushion the impact of rising operational costs.

NAN reports that a look at the telco’s X page revealed bitter complaints by subscribers.

A Subscriber, Okikiola (@okikiola_Ayoade) said: “Return our data bundles back e no easy to dey get money, you people dey inconvenience us, data from 3000 for 20gb is now 3000 for 10gb ,Why are we suffering for what we are paying for, ogun dey kee una shey until when we no get clothes for neck again?

Also, Jessy Paul (@Firstjessy), another Subscriber, queried the telco for stopping its previous data offer, saying that the only reason he was using Airtel was because their plans were reasonable.

“Can you change it back to what it used to be or should I break my Airtel SIM and switch to another network?” Paul asked.

Another Subscriber, ShadeFX D BoiCrypt (@ShadeFx__) said: “Life is already hard for us and you decided to add more to it by being heartless, Why increase data plans and then exhaust it so fast.

“What did we do wrong by choosing to use your network? Does it sounds fair to you now? Are you happy? This is Evil,” he said.

However, Airtel on its X page apologised for the inconveniences caused by the data increase to subscribers who complained.

“We extend our sincere understanding regarding your concerns, and wish to apprise you that comprehensive revisions have been effectuated across our voice and data plans,” Airtel said.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the industry’s regulatory body, had approved a maximal increment of 50 per cent tariff adjustments to operators, citing the need to ensure the sustainability of the telecommunications industry.

The commission said its approval was in response to prevailing operational costs and was made pursuant to its power under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA).

The NCC said that, while recognising the concerns of the public, the decision was made after extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the public and private sectors. (NAN)