Airtel committed to supporting talented Nigerians in creative industry- Official

By Funmilola Gboteku

Airtel Nigeria, a telecommunications service provider, says it will continue to support talented Nigerians in the creative industry to realise their full potential.

The Chief Commercial Officer of the company, Mr Godfrey Efeurhobo who made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos, said they would also sponsor their platforms to inspire them.

He said the company’s commitment to the creative industry informed their sponsorship of the 15th edition of the Headies Music Awards.

He said Headies remained a prominent and internationally recognised award platform, scheduled to hold at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, United States on Sep.4.

“The company is passionate about talented Nigerians and will always go the extra mile to support credible platforms that will help surface, recognise, and celebrate talented artistes.

“Airtel plays a crucial role in the Nigerian music industry and we will continue to play that role because we believe talented Nigerians deserve all the support and accolades.

“We join in celebrating all the nominees even as we are rooting for all talented Nigerians,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Airtel will be sponsoring the “Album of the Year Category” in this year’s edition of The Headies Awards.

Nominees under this category include Brymo (9:Esan), Ayra Star (19 and Dangerous), Olamide (Carpe Diem), Femi Kuti and Made Kuti (Legacy +).

Others are Wizkid (Made in Lagos Deluxe Edition) and Basket Mouth (Ayabasi). (NAN)

