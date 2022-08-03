Airtel awards first 5G contract in India to Ericsson

India’s premier communications solutions provider, Bharti Airtel says it has awarded its first 5G contract in the country to Ericsson, a Swedish telecom gear giant.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel said that the deployment would provide a game changer for India.

Vittal said the deployment would drive the digital transformation of industries, enterprises and the socio-economic development of India.

He said that with 5G network, Bharti Airtel would deliver the full benefits of 5G connectivity to fuel India’s journey towards a digital economy and strengthen the country’s position on the world stage.

“As our trusted, long-term technology partner, we are delighted to award our first 5G contract to Ericsson for 5G deployment in India.

“Airtel will deploy power-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System and microwave mobile transport solutions.

“Ericsson will provide 5G connectivity in 12 circles (geographical regions in India) for Bharti Airtel,” Vittal said.

Mr Börje Ekholm, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Ericsson, said the deployment would get underway before the end of this month.

Ekholm said the deployment would help Bharti Airtel to deliver the full benefits of 5G to Indian consumers and enterprises, while seamlessly evolving the company’s network from 4G to 5G.

“It will enable India to realise its digital India vision and foster inclusive development of the country. (NAN)

