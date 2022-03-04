Airtel announces free calls to support Nigerian families, friends in Ukraine

By Funmilola Gboteku

Airtel Nigeria says it is supporting its customers to make free calls to war-ravaged Ukraine so as to reach their friends and families there.

Mr Surendran Chemmenkotil, its Chief Executive Officer stated on Friday in Lagos that the free call service to Ukraine was subject to the company’s fair usage policy, however.

“Airtel understands that many Nigerians are anxious about the safety and whereabouts of their friends and families in Ukraine and want to stay connected.

“It is our belief that this service will provide unfettered access to everyone that wishes to connect with their loved ones to offer them comfort and succour that we all crave for at this difficult time.

“At Airtel, we love to connect deeply with our customers and we are always inspired to lend our support as we believe that we are one big family,’’ he stated.

He added that the free call service would be available to both prepaid and post-paid customers and applied to both mobile and fixed line numbers in Ukraine.

Chemmenkotil stated also that Airtel would always stand by its customers and continue to offer opportunities and innovations that would make life better for them. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

