Airtel Africa appoints Rosmarin as non-Executive Director

Airtel Africa Plc on Tuesday appointed Ms Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as a non-Executive Director, to replace Mr Arthur Lang who stepped down from the board effective Oct. 27.

Mr Simon O’Hara, the company’s Group Company Secretary, said this in a statement posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website.

O’Hara said that Rosmarin’s appointment was by nomination of the controlling shareholder agreement between the company, Bharti Airtel, Airtel Africa Mauritius Ltd., the majority shareholder and an indirect subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, and Bharti Telecom.

He said that Rosmarin is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Singtel Optus and Consumer Australia.

O’Hara added that Rosmarin had held several senior positions and portfolios before being appoints as Group Executive of Institutional Banking and Markets.