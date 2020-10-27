Airtel Africa appoints Rosmarin as non-Executive Director

Airtel Africa Plc on Tuesday appointed Ms Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as a non-Executive Director, to replace Mr Arthur Lang who stepped down from the board effective Oct. 27.
Mr Simon O’Hara, the company’s Group Company Secretary, said this in a statement posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website.
O’Hara said that Rosmarin’s appointment was by nomination of the controlling shareholder agreement between the company, Bharti Airtel, Airtel Africa Mauritius Ltd., the majority shareholder and an indirect subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, and Bharti Telecom.
He said that Rosmarin is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Singtel Optus and Consumer Australia.
O’Hara added that Rosmarin had held several senior positions and portfolios before being appoints as Group Executive of Institutional Banking and Markets.
“Rosmarin is recognised for leveraging technology, data and analytics to develop leading customer services and experience.
“She was named in the Top 10 Businesswomen in Australia, the Top 25 Women in Asia Pacific Finance and holds a variety of board and advisory responsibilities,” he said.
Commenting on the appointment, the company’s Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, commended Lang for his significant contribution in building Airtel Africa into a market-leading mobile service provider.
“I am delighted that Rosmarin has agreed to join the Airtel Africa Board and we very much look forward to working closely with her,” Mittal said. (NAN)
