Airstrikes neutralise bandits in Kaduna – Commissioner

Kaduna State Government, on Monday, said airstrikes have successfully neutralised bandits in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, announced the operations via a press statement issued in Kaduna.

He said that the Air Force conducted armed reconnaissance over Sabon Birnin, Rikau, Kaya, Kerawa, Galadimawa, Fatika, Kidandan, Saulawa, Dogon Dawa, Ngade Allah, Kuduru, Yadi, Damari, Takama, Sabuwa and Ungwar Yako.

Other areas affected are the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Birnin Gwari town, Chikun, Igabi and Giwa local government areas.

The commissioner said the successes were achieved based on the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, adding that Rikau was observed to be active with bandits.

“The locations were engaged accordingly with several bandits neutralised.

“Similarly, about three kilometres south-east of Saulawa, bandits were seen fleeing from the air raid with herds of cattle.

“They were engaged and neutralised.

“Ground troops at Dogon Dawa and Sabon Birni reported a calm situation.

“All other areas covered were likewise calm with no suspicious activity observed,’’ Aruwan stated.

He added that in a subsequent mission, armed reconnaissance was conducted over Kampanin Doka, Maganda, Farin Ruwa, Nachibi, Kwasakwasa, Sabon Kuyello, Sabon Layilasan and environs.

“At Maganda, two bandits were engaged and neutralised as they tried to escape when they noticed the fighter jet crew.’’

According to him, ground troops reported bandit activities at Gatarawa, close to Rumana.

He stated that when the crew did not establish clear contact, the location was strafed with probing shots into the dense vegetation.

On receiving the report, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai was said to have thanked the troops and crew for sustaining the pressure on identified bandit locations.

Vigorous ground and air patrols are set to continue in the general area. (NAN)