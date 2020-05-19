Airstrikes kill terrorists in Yobe – DHQ

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Defence Headquarters says the Airtask Force of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) on Monday, killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists on the outskirts of Dapchi Town in Yobe.

The Spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday, said the airstrike also destroyed two terrorists’ gun trucks in the attack.

Enenche said that the air operation was conducted following an attack by the terrorists in about five vehicles on Dapchi town.

According to him, an Helicopter Gunship scrambled to engage the terrorists, scored direct hits on their vehicles, destroying two of them and killing the occupants.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commended the Air Task Force for their professionalism.

“He also directed them to remain resolute towards eradicating the terrorists from the North East,” he said.

