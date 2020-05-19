Airstrikes kill terrorists in Yobe – DHQ

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Defence Headquarters says the Airtask Force of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) on Monday, killed scores of Boko Haram on the outskirts of Dapchi Town in .

The Spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday, said the airstrike also destroyed two ’ gun trucks in the attack.

Enenche said that the air operation was conducted following an attack by the terrorists in about five vehicles on Dapchi town.

According to him, an Helicopter Gunship scrambled to engage the terrorists, scored direct hits on their vehicles, destroying two of them and killing the occupants.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commended the Air Task Force for their professionalism.

“He also directed them to remain resolute towards eradicating the terrorists from the North East,” he said.


