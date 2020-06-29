Airstrikes destroy Boko Haram structures, kill fighters at Warshake in Borno

Share the news













The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, has destroyed structures of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and killed their fighters at Warshale in the Northern part of Borno State.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Defence Headquarters, DHQ, Major General John Enenche on Monday said the air strikes were executed on 27 June 2020 as part of subsidiary Operation Long Reach, “after credible intelligence reports as well as days of aerial surveillance missions, established that the settlement was being used as staging area to launch attacks against friendly forces’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets as well as an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to engage the location.

“The NAF jets scored devastating hits in their multiple waves of attacks resulting in the destruction of several structures in the settlement as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists,” the statement read.

The Defence Headquarters urged the ATF to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country.

Related