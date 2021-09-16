Airstrike: Buni directs govt hospitals to cater for wounded victims

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe has directed government hospitals in Geidam and Damaturu offer free medical services those who sustained injuries during the ”Buhari village” fighter air strike in Yunusari Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yunusari, which shares an international border Niger Republic has an area of 3,790 km2 and a population of 125,821 according the 2006 census.


This is contained in a statement by  Mala-Buni’s Director General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu.

Mala-Buni also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) provide relief materials cater for the immediate needs of the families of the deceased persons and other members of the community.

The governor commiserated the families of those who lost their lives in the Wednesday air strike.

Mala-Buni directed his Adviser on Security Affairs, rtd. Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalan, liaise the Nigeria and the Multi National Joint Task Force, identify the root cause of the strike.

“Government will work closely the security forces especially the Nigeria Airforce establish what actually happened.

“This is very important and for us guard against future occurrence and safeguard the lives of our people,” the governor said.

Buni reiterated the commitment of the state government cooperate all security agencies ensure the safety of the people. (NAN)

