Airport Road: FCTA warns residents against illegal developments

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Wednesday warned the residents against indulging in illegal developments in the territory.

The administration has also just started the engagement of community leaders and other stakeholders to explain the rationale behind the aggressive cleanup and removal of illegal structures around the Airport road corridors.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, who addressed the stakeholders from the community, warned that the cleanup might be extended beyond the road corridors if the residents resorted to further illegal development.

Attah said that the FCT Administration had perfected plans to plant trees along the road corridors and called on the residents of the community to help protect and nurture them.

He said hat FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, had earlier visited the community and saw the growing illegalities and other developmental infractions.

He said that the minister had vowed not to relent until that axis of the airport road corridor was fully cleaned up.

According to Attah, Sauka community, located few kilometres away from the popular Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, is strategically located along the major gateway to the city center, hence, the efforts to rid the place of all nuisances.

“Our coming to Sauka was due to the minister’s visit, during which he complained that the illegal activities at the fringes of the community were constituting nuisance.

“The cleanup around the area may last for a long time because from our investigation, the illegal activities are still going on there, especially around the Mosque.

” Unfortunately, the Chief’s house falls within the area where the minister asked us to cleanup. We are hoping that the residents do the needful and stop illegalities,” Attah added.

The community leaders, led by the Councillor representing Guiyi Ward, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Sunday Bikko and some of the chiefs pledged to halt all illegalities going on in the community.

Specifically, they agreed to dismantle the illegal markets and motor park located by the road corridors which were agreed to be the causes of the nuisances in the community. (NAN)

