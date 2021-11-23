Airport personnel slumps, dies on duty in Abuja radar control room

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency ( NAMA) has announced the death of one of its Air Traffic Controllers (ATCO), Mr Aniekan  Effiong, while on duty on Monday.

Mr Khalid Emele, NAMA spokesman, confirmed the sad in a statement on Monday.

Emele said that Effiong died on duty at the approach radar control site of NAMA Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The ATC officer, until his death was an Assistant General Manager, Operations at NAMA.

Emele, mourned the sudden death of the NAMA official, saying “he was a hardworking and dedicated staff who died at the prime of his career.

“Effiong reported duty at the Abuja Approach Radar Control (TRACON) on Nov. 21 at 6p.m. without any sign of illness whatsoever.

“He was close by 7a.m. the next day (Monday). However, at about 4 a.m. this morning, he experienced difficulty in breathing.

ambulance was called evacuate him the nearest medical facility.

“He was taken the Air Force Base clinic where he died.

“Effiong was a hardworking and dedicated staff who died at the prime of his career.

“He will be missed by the entire NAMA community,” said the statement. (NAN)

