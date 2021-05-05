The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola says contract for the rehabilitation of damaged Airport Road flyover has been awarded and the contractor mobilised to begin work.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday that the contractor was ready to move to site.

He said that the Permanent Secretary, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini, was able to fulfil a promise he made to fast track the process for award of the contract.

Popoola, however, declined comment on the contractor who won the bid for the rehabilitation of the bridge damaged by petrol tanker fire.

“When the contractor comes everybody will see him but I am telling you authoritatively that what the permanent secretary promised has come to reality, it has been awarded to a contractor.

“The contract was awarded before the end of March 2021 because immediately the permanent secretary got to Abuja, he approved it,’’ Popoola said.

He assured that all documentations as regard the project award had been completed and the Director, Bridge and Design had given assurance on the take-off of the project.

The controller said that he was expecting the contractor to resume to site soon in the month of May.

NAN reports that the permanent secretary had on March 17 promised rehabilitation on the damaged Lagos Airport link bridge by May ending.

The permanent secretary was on a technical inspection of roads and housing projects in Lagos.

NAN reports that the bridge was gutted by fire when a fuel tanker fell over in January 2021, leading to its closure to vehicular movements, causing motorists to face difficulties plying the route. (NAN)

