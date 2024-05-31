Airport concession: Aviation Professionals advise Keyamo on existing agreement

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has urged the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to stick to the existing agreement between unions and the Federal Government, regarding airport concessions.

The new President General of ANAP, Mr Alale Adedayo, gave the advice at the inauguration of the new executives of the association on Friday, in Lagos.

Adedayo said that the association would resist any decision by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, outside the labour law of the country.

“On the issue of airport concession, ANAP will strongly reject and kick against anything that is not in line with the labour law and existing agreement, made between government and unions, during the last regime,”.

Adedayo, while applauding the sacrifices of his predecessor, said that his tenure would see to the completion of the projects started under his leadership.

He also promised to prioritise members’ welfare.

“The foundation has been built, I and my team promise to build on the foundation already laid. We will improve on what you have left behind.

“We will also prioritise the welfare of all our members across the industry agencies. I believe we already have a formidable branch chairman who can handle issues, but the national is open to come in when the need arises.

“To our former president general, we are grateful for your sacrifices, whatever project you did not complete, we will complete it.

“One of such is the project of a suitable site for our secretariat, we have started to work on it and it will be settled in no time,” he said.

Dr Kabir Gusau, the immediate past President General of the association, who served from 2019 to 2024, recalled how they started and the challenges faced at the teething stage.

According to Gusau, the pioneer president of ANAP, the position is more of a service of sacrifice and putting of members first to gain their trust amd loyalty.

“I promise to open my doors to you. You can come to me for guidance, support and advice.

“The union cannot pay for your service, that is why it is a service of sacrifice and to God, because you are fighting for the benefits of people and workers,” he said.

The former ANAP boss tasked members on loyalty, noting that it was the main ingredient to move the association to greater heights.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that present at the ceremony were chairmen of the various branches in the aviation agencies.

They all recounted their successes and pledged their support to the new executives.(NAN)

By Itohan Abara-Laserian