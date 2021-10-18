Airlines resume U.S. flight Nov. 8

Delta Airlines on Monday announced plans to resume international flight operations to U.S on Nov. 8.

The resumption plan was following lift of travel restrictions to foreign nations by President Joe Biden.

The airline’s Chief Operating Officer (CEO), Mr Ed Bastian, made the announcement in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos.

Bastian said that the reopening of international travel would allow for the reunification of thousands of families and friends from around the world who had been separated for more than 18 months.

The airline’s CEO said the integrated digital health credential platform Delta FlyReady would enable passenger upload of required COVID-19 test/vaccine documents.

He said: “Effective Nov. 8, vaccinated international travelers who want to come to the U.S. can now do so.

“This is sequel to Joe Biden Administration’s announcement that it will lift travel restrictions on foreign nationals that have been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19.

“International travel is vital to help reverse the devastating economic impact on America’s travel and tourism industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic.

“It is also an essential component in recovering global trade and commerce, particularly across the Atlantic. New York-JFK to London Heathrow is the world’s most important route for business travel.”

The airline’s CEO applauded the administration’s decision to welcome foreign nationals back to the United States beginning Nov. 8.

He also lauded the remarkable scientific efforts undertaken by the administration to protect public health through world-leading vaccination programs and health safety protocols, U.S. borders can safely be reopened.

Bastian said the Delta passengers were excited to play its part in reuniting families for the holidays and reconnecting the world after more than 19 months apart.

The airline’s chief said while leisure travel had remained consistently high, the airline was adding more flights across the globe as demand for international and business travel returns.

“In November, customers traveling to the U.S. from across the pond can easily connect to Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, New York-JFK, Minneapolis, Seattle and Salt Lake City.

“These are with over 190 weekly nonstop flights from 16 markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” he said.

Bastian added that this include partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic, passengers had even greater choice with over 430 weekly flights to the U.S. (NAN)

