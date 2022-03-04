Airfare : NYC issues 48 hours ultimatum to FG, other stakeholders to reverse increase

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has issued 48 hours ultimatum to Federal Government and stakeholders in the aviation sector to reverse the astronomical increase in Airfares.

The NYC President, Blessing Akinlosotu issued the ultimatum on Friday in Abuja.

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) in collaboration with Civil Society Groups in Nigeria at her National Emergency Meeting of nationwide Stakeholders and other Youth Coalition Groups held in Abuja rose in unanimous anger to condemn the arbitrary, wicked, insensitive and unjustifiable hike in Air Fares across the Country to over 130%, by the Airline Operators.

Akimsolotu told newsmen that the Congress considers this offensive and harsh Policy an affront, mostly targeted at the Nigerian Youth, who have been at the receiving end of the present Economic Situation in the Country.

He therefore gave the federal government and stakeholders in the aviation sector 48 hours to reverse the increase or face the consequences.

He said,”We are also calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Hon. Minister of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and other regulatory bodies to ensure the reversal of this Fare increase and also to supervise and ensure compliance with our demand within the next 48 Hours.

“In the event of failure of the Airline Operators to heed this demand, the Nigerian Youth and the entire Civil Society Groups will be forced to picket all Airports in Nigeria to peacefully demonstrate our anger.

“A stitch in time, they say, saves nine.”

The NYC Chair earlier noted that the youths are about 80% that purchase the cheapest Economy Class Tickets of all Flights.

He lamented that the astronomical increase in Airfares makes life more unbearable, brutish and short-lived for the Nigerian Youth, most of whom are either unemployed or underemployed.

“Youth of this great Nation are about 80% that purchase the cheapest Economy Class Tickets of all Flights, therefore, this insensitivity of the Flights Operators to make the cheapest Economy Tickets at a base Fee of N50,000 is very inconsiderate of the realities of the present Economic hardship across the Federation, and places additional weight on the already over-burdened Youth.

“The astronomical increase in Airfares makes life more unbearable, brutish and short-lived for the Nigerian Youth, most of whom are either unemployed or underemployed. We, therefore, condemn, in totality, the actions of the Airline Operators as extreme selfishness,

and in pursuit of over ambitious Profit Margins.

“The immediate consequence is the exposure of impoverished Nigerian Youth to the vulnerability of current Insecurities associated with Road Transportation, being the only affordable means of Transport available to the Youths and poor Citizenry of this Country.

“The Congress hereby calls on all Airline Operators in Nigeria to rescind this decision and immediately revert to more humane Airfares, or take the responsibility of all the dangers faced by the Nigerian Youth on Nigerian Roads as a result of their actions.,” he said.

Akinlosotu also condemned the unilateral decision without due consultation and dialogue with Nigerians, as the major Customers who have now become victims of their actions.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

