Aircraft slips ‘on taxi turn after landing’ at PortHarcourt Airport

The Management of ValueJet Aircraft has reported an incident which occurred after their plane landed at PortHarcourt Airport Tuesday.

A statement from the Airline said its Aircraft slipped on taxi turn after landing safely at the airport at 3.30 local time.

The statement further disclosed that the captain said the “aircraft encountered a slip due to algea(sic) on the taxi-way which made it unable to maintain the centre line”

The press release by the airline reads: “ValueJet aircraft slipped on taxi turn after landing safely and cleared off the runway at Port Harcourt airport. No damage to the aircraft. The incident happened at 3.30 local time.

“The CRJ 900 Bombardier aircraft with registration 5N-BXR landed safely with passengers wondering what could have happened because the airplane landed safely without difficulty.

“The minor incident happened at about 3.30pm at the Port-Harcourt International Airport.

“Captain Stanley Balami reported that the aircraft encountered a slip due to algea on the taxi-way which made it unable to maintain the centre line.

“ValueJet remains a safe airline and all the airline’s operations are normal without glitch.”

