Aircraft maintenance engineers task new members on professional ethics

By Oladele Eniola

The Society of Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (SLAMEN) has urged new members to adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession.

The President of the association, Mr Chukwuka Iloeje, gave this charge at the First Quarterly General Meeting and General Elections in Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday.

Iloeje said in ensuring safety at all times, engineers must perform their duties excellently and diligently.

The president urged new members to be conversant with the provisions of Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, relevant Aircraft Maintenance Manuals and other requirements.

He said licensed aircraft maintenance engineers must perform their duties diligently and inspire confidence in the occupants of the aircraft in their care.

“Let us work hard to help our companies minimise delays and flight cancellations, improve financial standing and grow the businesses.”

Iloeje appreciated the employers of labour such as the airlines and aircraft maintenance organisations for providing the opportunity to practice the profession and meet the societal obligations.

He urged them to continue to give due recognition to the importance of their profession as stipulated in the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) approved company manuals.

He appealed to employers to provide the required equipment for workers and maintain good working conditions for licensed engineers to perform optimally.

“We are appealing to them to pay engineers good salaries that are commensurate with the high responsibilities bestowed on us.

“Our families need to be comfortable for us to be in the right frame of mind always to perform safely and efficiently.

“We also passionately request our employers to give priority to training and utilising Nigerian licensed engineers for their various fleets rather than giving prominence to employing foreign personnel,” he said.

Iloeje lauded government and its agencies determined efforts to provide an enabling environment for the growth of the sector and the recent move to restart the National Carrier, Nigeria Air.

The SLAMEN president advised that after three years of the carrier’s stabilisation, the full ownership should be restored to Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the association elected a new National Executive Council (NEC) to steer the activities of the society.

The members that emerged from the election were, the incumbent President, Mr Chukwuka Iloeje, Vice-President, Mr Mubarak Haladu and the General Secretary, Mr Sheri Kyari, among others. (NAN)