Air Warriors inflict 55-29 defeat on Plateau Rocks, Customs beat Army Amazons

Air Warriors Babes continued with their fine form at the Savannah Conference of the 15th Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League in Abuja by defeating Plateau Rocks 55-29 points.

Although Friday’s performance by Air Warriors was nothing like their previous performances in the ongoing competition at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, they still managed to dominate their Jos-based opponents.

Both teams struggled for points in the first quarter, but Air Warriors took the quarter by 16-8 points.

The second half was even more uneventful, and the Air Warriors scored fewer points than they did in the first quarter, while Plateau Rocks only managed four points.

It thus ended 13-4 in the second quarter and 29-12 overall at halftime.

By the third quarter, Air Warriors, unbeaten in the conference phase of the league, had opened a 20-point gap against their opponents.

In spite of the subdued performance by Air Warriors, Murjanatu Musa was still at the heart of everything positive for her in the game.

The scorer of a record 31 points in their previous game against Kaduna Angels helped herself to 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Her teammates, Hope Olisenedozie and Chinwe Okah, also added 10 and 12 points respectively.

Ruth Okafor was the star performer for Plateau Rocks with 11 points, one assist and nine rebounds.

In the game between Nigeria Customs and Nigerian Army Amazons, Customs won 69-39.

As might have been expected by many at the venue, it was not a keenly-contested tie as the Customs brought the Amazons down to the reality of the conference phase of the league.

On Saturday the Air Warriors will now take on bitter rivals Nigeria Customs, while the Army Amazons will do battle against Kaduna Angels. (NAN)