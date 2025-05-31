Air training command wins NAF Intra-command sports competition

The Nigerian Air Force’s Headquarters, Air Training Command, Kaduna , on Friday successfully completed the Intra-Command Sports Competition for all NAF personnel serving in Kaduna.

By Mohammad Tijjani

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report that the week-long competition was attended by678 athletes.

They competed in various sporting events which included, Football, Badminton, Volleyball Basketball Tennis Teakwondo, Judo, and Combat race.

The 678 athletes were divided into six groups, which included, Air Training Command group, Armed Forces Command and Staff College group.

Others were the Air Force Institute of Technology group, 401 Flying Training School Kaduna group, 453 Base Services Group and 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital group .

The Air Training Command(ATC), group emerged winner of the competition, Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), group came 2nd and 453 Base service group, came 3rd.

In his closing remarks, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command , AVM Ahmed Dari, said the competition was to promote physical fitness, camaraderie, and esprit-de-corps among the NAF personnel.

Dari, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event emphasised the importance of sports in the military, highlighting its role in ensuring physical fitness and combat readiness.

He stated that the competition was not just about winning, but about fostering a sense of camaraderie and teamwork among personnel.

Dari congratulated the winners, other teams and individuals who participated in the competition, particularly those who distinguished themselves during the various games.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the Commanders and Commandants of NAF co-located units in Kaduna for their support in making the event a success.

Dari also reminded the personnel that many of them would be invited to represent the command and the NAF in forthcoming tournaments.

He encouraged them to distinguish themselves in these competitions and reiterated his commitment to providing adequate support for sporting activities in the Command.

The AOC also emphasised the importance of security consciousness and vigilance among the personnel, reminding them to remain apolitical and guided by the ethics and discipline of the NAF.

Dari appreciated the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, for his unwavering support for sports development in NAF.

He also appreciated the efforts of all the Commanders, Commandants, and teams involved in the successful conduct of the competition.

NAN also reports that the conclusion of the intra-command sports competition marked a significant event in the NAF’s efforts to promote physical fitness, camaraderie, and teamwork among its personnel. (NAN)