Air Taskforce eliminates terrorists, destroys 2 gun-trucks in Borno

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Air Taskforce of Operation Lafiya Dole has eliminated several Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed two gun-trucks in Borno state.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this on Wednesday.

He said,”The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed no fewer than 2 Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) gun trucks and eliminated some of their fighters along the Wamdeo-Chul axis in the Southern part of Borno State.

“This was achieved yesterday, 5 January 2021, as the Air Task Force scrambled Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships to provide close air support as troops repelled the terrorists, who attempted to breach the 2 locations.

“Upon sighting the NAF helicopter gunships, the terrorists, mounted on guntrucks and motorcycles, attempted to beat a hasty retreat whilst firing at the attack aircraft.

‘However, they were hit by the helicopters’ barrage of rocket and cannon fire, which resulted in the immobilization of 2 of the gun trucks, one of which was seen engulfed in flames.”

Gen. Enenche further revealed that several of the terrorists were also neutralized in the attack, while a few others were mopped-up as the helicopters continued to strafe the fleeing insurgents.