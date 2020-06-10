Air Taskforce destroys terrorists’ hideout, kills insurgents in Sambisa

Share the news













The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) hideout and neutralised some of the insurgents at Kacha Korle in the Sambisa Forest general area of Borno.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the DHQ, Major Gen John Enenche on Wednesday said “the operation was executed on 10 June 2020, following intelligence reports.

He stated that the report indicated “the location was being used as a staging area and meeting venue for the terrorists from where they planned and launched attacks against troops’ locations and civilian settlements within the Sector 1 Area of Responsibility, including the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and fighter jets to attack the hideout. Overhead the target area, many BHT fighters were observed in and around some prominent structures.

“These were engaged in successive passes by the attack aircraft leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralization of several of the terrorists.

Related