Air Task Force destroys more terrorists’ hideouts in Borno – Watch Video

More hideouts of Boko Haram terrorists have been destroyed in Borno, Northeast Nigeria by an Air Task Force.

Disclosing Saturday, Major General John Enenche, coordinator, Defence Media Operations, at the Defence Headquarters said in a statement Saturday that this feat came on the heels of credible human intelligence.

According to General Enenche, “The subsidiary Operation Hail Storm 2, currently being executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has again recorded appreciable success in their resolve to forestall terrorists’ activities in the North East Zone.

Crews of Operation Hail Storm 2 neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) and destroyed their hideouts at Maima and Tusuye, settlements near Warshale and Tongule along the Dikwa-Rann axis of Borno State during air strikes executed on 1 October 2020.

“This feat was achieved sequel to credible Human Intelligence reports as well as series of aerial surveillance missions, which indicated that the locations were being used as rendezvous points by the BHTs.

Enenche said, “Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the 2 locations. The attack aircraft scored devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralizing several of the terrorists.”