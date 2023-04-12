Air strikes neutralize fleeing bandits in Birnin Gwari LGA— Official

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Kaduna State Government says Nigerian Air Force strikes has neutralized fleeing bandits in Birnin Gawri Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said at around 9:44am, the Ministry received a distress call of armed bandits attacking Sabon Layi village in Birnin Gwari LGA.

“It was confirmed that the bandits were shooting, rustling cattle, looting properties and committing other heinous crimes, a situation which had residents scampering for safety.”

According to him, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch was contacted for action, and the unit responded promptly to the location.

“On arrival at Sabon Layi, a thorough scan revealed normal human activities at the reported location.

“However, about four kilometers North of Sabon Layi village, the bandits were sighted fleeing for cover from the aircraft.

“They were engaged and neutralized in several passes,” he added.

The commissioner revealed that no further movement was observed after the air strike.

“The aircraft sustained its presence overhead before withdrawing.

“While the government awaits a formal report on the initial attack in Sabon Layi village, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has praised the Air Component for the prompt action, and conveyed his gratitude for neutralizing the fleeing bandits, ” Aruwan said.(NAN)(