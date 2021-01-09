Air strikes neutralize bandits in Birnin Gwari area -Official

In continuation of offensives over identified bandit hideouts, air platforms conducted armed missions over locations in Birnin Gwari local government area.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement.

According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, armed reconnaissance was carried out over Sani Maichuku, Alhaji Chorki, Sangeku, Zabiya, Dutsen Magaji, Kotonkoro and adjoining settlements.

At Sani Maichuku, several bandit settlements were sighted, and were engaged as some bandits attempted to escape on three motorcycles.

Similarly, at Alhaji Chokri, bandits were sighted on five motorcycles with herds of cattle, and were duly neutralized by the fighter jet crew.

Communication was maintained with ground troops particularly at Zabiya and Gwaska; no suspicious activity was reported in those locations.

In another development, the military under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike, reported that suspected bandits attacked some farmers in a community off the Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun local government area.

According to the report, villagers pursued and apprehended two of the suspects. However, due to the severe beating administered by the villagers, one of the suspects died from the injuries sustained. The other remains in critical condition, in the custody of the troops.

Responding to the feedback, Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the military for another successful round of operations in the Birnin Gwari area, and praised their sustained efforts to deny bandits freedom of action.

The Governor also enjoined communities to embrace full recourse to the law in cooperating with security operatives, stressing that self-help is always a dangerous option.