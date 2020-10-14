Air strike hits ungwar Ale-kere bandits’ camp in Katsina

The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has taken out another armed bandits’ camp and neutralized some of their fighters at a location near Ungwar Ali-Kere in Katsina State.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator

Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said this was achieved through air strikes executed yesterday, 13 October 2020, on the heels of credible Human Intelligence reports and confirmatory surveillance missions indicating that dozens of armed bandits had established a camp at the location.

Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which engaged the location in successive passes, destroying portions of the camp and neutralizing some of the bandits, the statement said.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North West of the Country, will sustain the offensive against all enemies of our nation, Enenche said.

