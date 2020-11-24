Air strike hits scores of ISWAP terrorists in Borno

Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed scores of terrorists in an air strike on their logistics base at Tumbun Rego in Lake Chad area of Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Enenche said the mission was executed on Nov. 22 following intelligence which indicated the use of the location by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

He said the location had makeshift structures camouflaged and used as a hub for logistics items conveyed through the lake and its tributaries for onward transportation using trucks/motorcycles.

According to him, the military therefore dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.