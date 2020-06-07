Air stricks kill bandits, destroys weapons in Zamfara

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

Scores of armed bandits have been neutralised and their weapons destroyed in air strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the DHQ, Major Gen. John Enenche on Sunday said the strikes occurred at 2 separate bandits’ camps, at Tsibiri and Manya, in Zurmi local government area (LGA) in Zamfara.

According to Enenche, the operation was part of offensive which was carried out to rid the North West and North Central States of armed banditry.

“The air interdiction mission at Tsibiri, which is located 15Km East of Zurmi, was executed on the heels of credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that the camp, with its clusters of thatched huts nestled close to a group of trees, was being used by the bandits to house their fighters and store their weapons and ammunition.

“Accordingly, 2 Nigerian Air Force attack helicopters were dispatched to engage the location scoring accurate hits on the target area leading to the destruction of the structures and the weapons and ammunition stored in them as well as the neutralization of bandits in the huts and surrounding bushes”, the statement read.

He added that the helicopters later conducted an air strike on another camp South of Manya, which also resulted in the killing of more armed bandits, including some of their leaders, as they gathered for a meeting at the location.

