Air Peace wins Most Humanitarian Airline award

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has been bestowed with the Humanitarian Airline of the Year 2020 Award by the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).

The Chairman of LAAC, Mr Olusegun Koiki, made this known at the 25th Annual Conference and Awards Ceremony in Lagos on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airline received the award at the LAAC conference with the theme: “Nigeria’s Aviation Industry: Management, Policy and Regulation.

Koiki said the award was in recognition of the airline’s humanitarian interventions during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

He added that the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos Terminal Two (MMA2) operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), won the award of The Most COVID-19 Compliant Terminal in 2020.

He noted that the award was in recognition of the high level of safety protocols put in place by BASL in its operations as mandated by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

Responding, Spokesperson for Air Peace, Mr Stanley Olisa, expressed gratitude to the leadership and members of the league.

Olisa said the airline’s corporate social responsibility initiatives during the lockdown were propelled by its responsiveness and sensitivity to the needs of Nigerians.

He said the airline gesture was humanitarian, especially at a time when there was heightening economic hardship occasioned by the pandemic.

Olisa said: “We saw the economic impact of COVID-19 and noticed clearly that people’s sources of livelihood were adversely affected.

“So, we decided to distribute food items to Nigerians in selected parts of Lagos.”

Olisa noted that the airline operated several evacuation flights to and from Nigeria, including the airlift of medical personnel and supplies from China, to support the country’s fight against COVID-19.

Also, the Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr Mikail Mumuni, who received the award on behalf of BASL, expressed the company’s appreciation to the league.

Mumuni said the award signified an endorsement of Bi-Courtney’s contribution to making the nation’s aviation sector safer. (NAN)

