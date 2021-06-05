Air Peace has announced the return of one of its aircraft, a Boeing 737, after undergoing C-Check maintenance in Israel.

Mr Stanley Olisa, Media Executive of the airline, said in a statement in Lagos, on Saturday, that the aircraft, with registration number 5N-BQU, arrived Lagos on June 4, 2021.

Olisa said this was the fourth aircraft to return after undergoing varying levels of extensive maintenance checks, adding that several of its aircraft were still undergoing maintenance overseas, since they were flown out before the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown that ensued.

“We have many of our aircraft on maintenance abroad. We ought to have received a good number of them but the COVID-19 lockdown in different parts of the world has been slowing work on the aircraft.

The airline stated that as more aircraft returned from maintenance, it would gradually resume operations on suspended routes as well as increase flight frequency to selected destinations.

It also revealed that Air Peace would be commissioning its two brand new E195-E2 aircraft into operations very soon, as the jets complete their current demo flight operations. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

