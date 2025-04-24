Air Peace to resume flight operations as NiMet workers suspend strike

By
Chimezie Godfrey
-
0
8

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, April 24, 2025 (NAN) Air Peace has said that it will resume  flight operations on Friday following  suspension of strike by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) workers.

The airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday night in Lagos.

According to Ndiulo, Air Peace  is grateful to its customers and the general public  for patience, understanding and  support throughout the period of the strike.

”Your resilience and trust in our brand mean the world to us.

“We commend the active and decisive intervention of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), whose leadership and commitment were pivotal in resolving the impasse and restoring normalcy within the aviation industry,” Ndiulo said.

He noted the minister’s swift engagement with aviation stakeholders, his transparent approach and his dedication to the stability and progress of the aviation sector.

According to him, Keyamo’s efforts not only facilitated  timely resolution of the industrial dispute but also underscored his broader vision for a safer, more efficient and investor-friendly Nigerian aviation industry.

Ndiulo reaffirmed Air Peace’s commitment to providing safe, reliable and world-class services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NIMET workers on Thursday  shelved the strike which began on April 22 following Keyamo’s intervention.

The workers downed tools in protest of alleged  poor working conditions, including non-implementation of the 2019 Consequential Adjustment to the National Minimum Wage (affecting at least 30  staff).

They are also demanding a 25/35 per cent salary increase, 40 per cent hardship/peculiar allowance, and  annual staff trainings.

Keyamo had promised to find lasting solutions to the problems. (NAN)

