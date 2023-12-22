Air Peace to resume China operations Dec. 28

One of Nigeria’s leading airlines, Air Peace, said it was set to resume direct flight connectivity to Guangzhou-China on Dec. 28.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the airline, Mr Stanley Olisa, on Friday.

He said that passengers could also now fly Accra-China-Accra, which is a new connection.

Olisa said the resumption of flights to China and the newly introduced connection were in furtherance of Air Peace’s commitment to providing connectivity across cities and between continents while also fostering socio-economic relations.

Air Peace began direct flights to China in 2022 with a high passenger load on its inaugural flight and had launched three other international routes- Mumbai, Tel Aviv and Jeddah in 2023.

The airline is also planning to kick-off scheduled flights to London soon.

Air Peace has a network of 21 domestic routes, eight regional and six international destinations, with a fleet of over 30 aircraft. (NAN)

By Grace Alegba

