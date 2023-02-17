Air Peace route expansion to boost connectivity — Official

By Oladele Eniola

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, says it is embarking on a route expansion programme to ease the travel burden of Nigerians and provide seamless connectivity.

Its Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, according to a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday, made this known at a meeting with its travel agents ahead of the launching of its flight operations to Mumbai on March 31.

The meeting, tagged “Travel Agents Forum for Mumbai and Upcoming Routes” was attended by the airline’s top travel agents and partners, who asked critical questions and gave suggestions on current route network and prospective destinations.

“We have a number of routes in the works as Mumbai is launching on March 31, 2023; Tel Aviv, Malabo, Congo Kinshasa, Lome and other regional destinations have been planned for commencement and announcements will be made once we finalise the arrangements,” she said.

Olajide, represented by the airline’s Head of Commercial and Business Development, Mrs Ifeoma Ekwerike, said the airline would be deploying its Boeing 777 aircraft for the Mumbai route.

She said the airline also planned to begin with two weekly flight frequencies adding that it was familiar with the Indian airspace, having operated special charter flights to the country during the COVID-19 period.

“Passengers can now connect Mumbai from Kano, Monrovia, Abuja, Accra, Port Harcourt and Douala through Lagos,” Olajide said.

Capt. Martin Okunpolor, Chief Pilot of the airline, said that the airline would be flying directly to Mumbai.

He said that Delhi operations would follow subsequently, after the Mumbai operations had gained some momentum. (NAN)