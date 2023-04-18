Air Peace resumes operations in Makurdi

By Oladele Eniola

Nigerian Carrier, Air Peace, has resumed flight operations to Makurdi from Lagos and Abuja domestic airports.

The airline’s Ground Operations Manager, Mr Ayodeji Adeyemi, made this lnown in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday.

The airlime said the flight is scheduled to operate the Lagos, Abuja to Makurdi route three times a week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the relaunch flight, which departed Lagos, connecting through Abuja, was welcomed at the Makurdi Airport with a ceremonial water salute.

The ceremony marked a comeback of the airline to Benue State after suspending the route in 2021.

Adeyemi said flight would be operated from Lagos and Abuja on the Embraer 145 aircraft.

“We are delighted to be back in Makurdi, providing connectivity between the city and Lagos/Abuja.

“We thank all the key aviation players and the Benue State Government for their support in ensuring this comeback,” he said.

NAN reports that the resumption of the flight operations was a result of a tripartite agreement between the Benue Government, Air Peace Nigeria and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).(NAN)