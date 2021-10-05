Air Peace resumes Lagos-Johannesburg flights Oct. 17

Nigeria’s premier airline, Air Peace, has announced the resumption of flights to Johannesburg from Oct. 17

The Spokesperson of the airline, Mr Stanley Olisa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that the Lagos-Johannesburg service would operate twice a week — Thursdays and Sundays — with the luxury wide-body Boeing 777.

“We are happy to announce to our teeming customers the resumption of our Johannesburg service,” he said.

He added that the flights would be operated in strict compliance with established COVID-19 protocols.

He implored the flying public to follow all the stipulated guidelines for international flights.

Olisa said that customers could now book for the flights on the airline’s website- flyairpeace.com or its mobile app.

He reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to providing best-in-class flight services, observing the highest standards of safety.

The airline suspended its Johannesburg operations following the international flight restrictions imposed by the South African Government some months back.

Air Peace commenced Johannesburg operations in Dec. 2020 and currently services 19 domestic routes, six regional routes and two international destinations.

It also boasts of a varied fleet of 30 aircraft, the latest being four brand new 124-seat capacity Embraer 195-E2 jets. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...