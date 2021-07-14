Air Peace resumes Banjul, Dakar flights July 23 –spokesman

Air Peace has announced the resumption of flights operations into Banjul, the Gambia, and Dakar, Senegal, as from July 23, to provide additional options for regional connectivity, spokesman of the airline, Mr Stanley Olisa, said in a statement in Lagos, on Wednesday.

Olisa announced the airline’s delight in resuming its Lagos-Banjul-Dakar flight operations, to offer more regional connectivity on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“ The Dakar and Banjul routes will be operated with our ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft and we shall resume more routes and increase frequencies to other destinations as we take delivery of more brand new E195-E2s, as well as our other aircraft undergoing maintenance abroad”, he said.

The spokesman said that Air Peace suspended its regional routes following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown that ensued in 2020, adding that the airline was now resuming these routes, the first being Accra which was restored in March, 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Air Peace currently services 17 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations, including Johannesburg, while it boasts of a mixed fleet of 28 aircraft, including three brand new 124-seat capacity E195-E2 jets.

Olisa said that customers can now book for the resumed routes on the airline’s website: www.flyairpeace.com or its mobile App.

He announced the launch on Aug.9, 2021 of its daily flights to Gombe from Lagos and Abuja, while emphasising the airline’s resolve to continue providing peaceful, strategic, and affordable connections, with the highest standards of safety. (NAN)

