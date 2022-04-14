Air Peace relaunches Dubai service, introduces Abuja-Jo’ burg connection

Air Peace has relaunched direct flights from Lagos and Abuja to Dubai at a promo fare of N325,000 for a return economy flight, the airline’s spokesperson, Stanley Olisa has announced.

Olisa, in a statement in Lagos on Thursday, also said that the airline had introduced twice-a-week Abuja-Johannesburg-Abuja connection, as well as once-a-week Abuja-Dubai-Abuja flights.

“Passengers in Abuja can now fly Air Peace directly to Dubai and Johannesburg.

“We have also introduced an amazing promo fare of N325,000 for a return Economy flight to Dubai.

“The promo elapses on May 31, 2022, and Dubai travellers are encouraged to take advantage of this offer,” he said.

The spokesperson said that Air Peace would continue to expand its route network strategically, adding more connections, and consistently modernising its fleet to ease the burden of travel for its clients.

He added that Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, was next on the airline’s radar.

Olisa said that Air Peace that the airline had a network of 20 domestic routes, seven regional routes and two international destinations, operating an increasing modern fleet of 35 aircraft, including five new E195-E2s and five Airbus 320s. (NAN)

