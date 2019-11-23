Air Peace: Onyema denies US allegations of fraud, money laundering

The Chairman of Air Peace Limited, operators of Air Peace airline, Mr Allen Onyema has denied US Department of Justice’s allegation that he is involved in fraud and money laundering using US banks accounts.

He also said he will defend himself from the allegation, which involve the purchase of aircraft, aircraft parts and aircraft maintenance.

The United States (US) Department of Justice, had alleged on Friday, issued a statement alleging that the CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, had moved $20 million from Nigeria through US bank accounts, by use of false documents, to purchase airplanes.

“Onyema allegedly leveraged his status as a prominent business leader and airline executive while using falsified documents to commit fraud.

“We will diligently protect the integrity our banking system from being corrupted by criminals, even when they disguise themselves in a cloak of international business,” a statement by the U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, read.

“Allen Onyema’s status as a wealthy businessman turned out to be a fraud. He corrupted the U.S. banking system, but his trail of deceit and trickery came to a skidding halt. DEA would like to thank the many law enforcement partners and the subsequent prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office who aided in making this investigation a success.

“This case is a prime example of why IRS-CI seeks to partner and leverage its expertise in an effort to thwart those seeking to exploit our nation’s financial system,” said Thomas J. Holloman, IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Office.

“With the importance of our banking system to the movement of money around the world, those attempting to use intricate schemes to commit bank fraud through the use of falsified documents and other means should know that the odds are now heavily stacked against them as law enforcement is combining its talents to protect the sanctity and integrity of the nation’s financial system.

“Onyema setup various innocent sounding multi-million dollar asset purchases which were nothing more than alleged fronts for his scam,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in Georgia and Alabama.

But in a swift reaction on Saturday, Onyema, in a statement signed by his lawyer, A. O. Alegeh of Alegeh and Co, said none of the allegations involve any third party funds but his.

“On behalf of Allen Onyema, we hereby state that he (Onyema) strongly denies and will vigorously defend himself against the allegations made against him by the US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia in relation to purchase of aircraft, aircraft parts and aircraft maintenance.

“Nine of the allegations involve any third party funds but relate to his funds utilized in the airline business,” the statement read.

He posited that no bank or individual in the United States or Nigeria suffered any financial loss, whatsoever.

“There is no allegation that any bank (in the United States, Nigeria or elsewhere), company or individual suffered any financial or any loss whatsoever,” Onyema added.

He described the allegations as unfounded. “The allegations are unfounded and strange to him. Allen Onyema has a track record built on honesty and integrity and will take all necessary steps to clear his good name and hard earned reputation. He looks forward to an opportunity to rebut these allegations in court,” he stressed.