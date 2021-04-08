The management of Air Peace airline has initiated a 14-day Easter campaign tagged: “Random Acts of Love” to appreciate passengers’ patronage.

The campaign is intended to appreciate the airline’s customers by giving them numerous gifts in-flight, according to a statement signed by Mr Stanley Olisa, it’s Corporate Communications Executive, on Thursday in Lagos.

Olisa said that the Random Acts of Love, which officially kicked off on April 4, entailed the placement of gift cards in random seat pockets and during the flight.

He explained that passengers were told to check the seat pockets in front of them to know if they had won a gift or not.

According to him, passengers stand a chance to win gifts such as Thermo water-flask, food flasks, diaries, umbrellas, notebook bottle, remote organisers and free HMO (Health Maintenance Organisation) cards.

He said the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, on one of the #RandomActsofLove flights, assured passengers of the airline’s commitment to a memorable customer experience.

Olisa quoted Onyema as also expressing his gratitude to customers for their continued patronage since inception. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

