Air Peace extends commercial flights to Gombe State — Official

The management of Air Peace says it has deepen its stronghold and expand its wings in the North East by launching commercial flights into Gombe State from Lagos and Abuja.

Mr Stanley Olisa, the airline’s Media Executive, said in a statement on Wednesday that the airline would operate three weekly flights into the state.

Olisa said Air Peace brand new E-195 aircraft with flight number P47443 from Lagos and Abuja to Gombe landed in grand style on Wednesday at the Gombe airport where several government dignitaries were present to welcome the flight.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the inaugural flight of Air Peace into Gombe at the Sani Abacha International Airport, Olisa quoted Muhammadu Yahaya, the Gombe State Governor, as saying that the state shall continue to encourage, support and partner with Air Peace as the airline provides essential services to the citizens.

Yahaya, who was represented by

Manassah Jatau, the Deputy Governor of the state, assured the airline that the government and general public were ever ready to pay for services rendered by the airline at anytime as the market forces may dictate.

The governor said that very soon, Air Peace would need to deploy a bigger aircraft into the state because there will be increase in passenger traffic in the state as the state continues to build factories and invest in economic activities that would attract investors across Nigeria.

“Air Peace has come to the state that cherishes peace, preaches peace, practices peace and working continuously for the maintenance of peace, knowing too well that peace is the bedrock of all human ventures,” Yahaya said.

Also speaking at the event, Ayodeji Adeyemi, ground operations manager, Air Peace, said the new route, being officially flagged off today, means a lot to the Air Peace family as its ambition is to interconnect various cities and zones across Nigeria with seamless flights.

Adeyemi disclosed that before Air Peace decided to commence flight operations into the city, the airline carefully considered the travel needs of Nigerians, especially those in the North East.

He noted that its consistent route expansion is propelled by the airline’s strong resolve to close the loopholes in Nigeria’s air travel and more importantly, give the Nigerian flying public multiple network options.

He added that with this new route, Air Peace is providing more options of connectivity for the people of Gombe State.

“Air Peace is reputed for its no-city-left-behind mantra and the goal is to ease the air travel burden of Nigerians.

“Air Peace fostering unity and driving more healthy commercial relations between cities, which vastly impacts the country’s economy in positive ways.

“This explains why we’ve also extended our presence to Gombe.

“With the support of the state government, under the vibrant leadership of His Excellency Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, whom we’re profoundly thankful to, we promise peaceful and affordable air travel,” he said.

He assured that the new route would be effectively serviced and Nigerians, especially Gombe residents, will greatly benefit from it.

He said the airline would work jointly with all the stakeholders in the state to maximise the gains of the Gombe route, including employment creation.

“The Board, management and the entire Air Peace family would like to express profound gratitude to the Gombe State Governor, His Excellency Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, under whose leadership the launch of this new route has been achieved.

“A big thank-you to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), as well as other key stakeholders who contributed to the commencement of this new route,” Adeyemi said.

The Managing Director, Gombe State Investment and Property Development Company Limited, Muawiyah Farouk, who was also a passenger on the flight, said the coming of Air Peace to Gombe State would open up the state for more investment.

According to him, it will also help to open up the North Eastern part of the country, the state tourism, agro and investment potentials will also be adequately harnessed.

Another passenger, Clara Ogunji, applauded the airline for choosing Gombe State, saying it has helped make her access to the state easier.

Ogunji, a health practitioner, however, asked the airline operator to reconsider operating a daily flight to the airport.(NAN)

