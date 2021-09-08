Air Peace boss fulfils promise to Eagles, harps on unity 

September 8, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Sports 0



The Chairman Air Peace airline, Mr Allen Onyema, has fulfilled his promise to the Super Eagles by giving them a sum N20 million for winning their match against the Blue Sharks Cape Verde Tuesday.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports Eagles received the cheque upon arrival Wednesday, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.


NPower

The Eagles flew to and from Cape Verde in one Air Peace’s ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft.

Onyema congratulated the players the second win in their qualifiers campaign and charged them to also emerge victorious in their subsequent games.

He expressed delight Eagles did not disappoint the nation.

“We believe in your capabilities and have faith in you.

“I am happy that you fulfilled your promise to the nation, knowing that you carry the aspirations Nigerians your young shoulders.

“When you were one-zero down, everybody was panicking. Everybody was praying. And you responded like lions and won the match.

” There was celebration all over the country- North, South, East and West”, Onyema said.

He implored the team to keep up the winning streak and continue uniting Nigerians with their pitch exploits.

According to him, Air Peace believes in the team and will continue to support them to take Nigerian to greater heights.

The Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, who said he enjoyed flying board the brand new E195-E2 aircraft, thanked Onyema, for his kind gestures towards the team.

He stressed that Onyema’s speech really inspired the players.

Recall that Onyema had urged the players before they departed for Cape Verde Sept. 6 to use their strides to unite Nigerians.

He emphasised the unifying power sports, also promising them cash rewards. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,