Air Peace begins Douala, Ibadan flights Aug. 19- Official

August 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Air ,  says its scheduled flights from Lagos and to Douala, capital of Cameroon, will begin on Aug. 19.

Spokesperson of airline, Mr Stanley Olisa,  said in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday that  flights on  its Abuja-Ibadan route  would begin on Aug. 17.

Olisa said  Douala route would operate three days weekly,  while Ibadan service would  be  daily.

“These routes will be operated with our ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft and as we take delivery of more brand E195-E2s,  as well as other aircrafts  undergoing maintenance abroad, we shall reinstate more routes and open more connections.”

Olisa said customers could  now book for routes on airline’s website,  www.flyairpeace.com or its mobile app.

He reiterated Air ’s resolve to continue providing peaceful and strategic connectivity, in line with its no-city-left-behind drive.

Olisa said  the airline recently resumed most of its regional routes, which were suspended, following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown that ensued in 2020.

“We  have  restored our  Freetown, , Dakar and Accra services.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Air currently services 17 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations, including Johannesburg, South Africa.

also boasts of a mixed fleet of 28 aircrafts, the latest, being three brand 124-seat capacity E195-E2 jets. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,