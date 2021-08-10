Air Peace begins Douala, Ibadan flights Aug. 19- Official

Air Peace, says its scheduled commercial flights from Lagos and Port Harcourt to Douala, capital of Cameroon, will begin on Aug. 19.

Spokesperson of the airline, Mr Stanley Olisa, said in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday that flights on its Abuja-Ibadan route would begin on Aug. 17.

Olisa said the Douala route would operate three days weekly, while Ibadan service would be daily.

“These new routes will be operated with our ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft and as we take delivery of more brand new E195-E2s, as well as other aircrafts undergoing maintenance abroad, we shall reinstate more routes and open up more connections.”

Olisa said customers could now book for the new routes on the airline’s website, www.flyairpeace.com or its mobile app.

He reiterated Air Peace’s resolve to continue providing peaceful and strategic connectivity, in line with its no-city-left-behind drive.

Olisa said the airline recently resumed most of its regional routes, which were suspended, following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown that ensued in 2020.

“We have restored our Freetown, Banjul, Dakar and Accra services.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Air Peace currently services 17 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations, including Johannesburg, South Africa.

Air Peace also boasts of a mixed fleet of 28 aircrafts, the latest, being three brand new 124-seat capacity E195-E2 jets. (NAN)

