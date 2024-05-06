Air Peace bags ICAN Achievement Award 

Air Peace has bagged the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Achievement Award, for breaking new grounds in the Nigerian aviation sector.

This is contained in a statement signed by the airline’s Lead, Corporate Communications, Mr Stanley Olisa, on Sunday in Lagos

.

According to Olisa, the airline clinched the Achievement Award in the Corporate Category at the 2024 ICAN Awards and Annual Dinner.

“The award is in recognition of Air Peace’s top-tier achievements in its niche, and the industry-leading initiatives, which the airline has embarked on since inception.

‘Specifically, it’s recent disruptive entry into the London market.”

According to Olisa, the airline’s Safety Manager, Capt. Godfrey Ogbogu, received the award on behalf of the airline and thanked the leadership of ICAN for the honour.

Ogbogu was said to have applauded the institute’s firm commitment to upholding high standards of professionalism in accounting practice.

He also affirmed Air Peace’s drive to continually connect cities locally, regionally and globally, adding that the airline was poised to reduce the burden of air travel for Nigerians.

While fostering economic prosperity across cities, countries and continents. (NAN)

By Itohan Abara-Laserian