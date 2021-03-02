Air Missions intensify efforts across Kaduna, neutralize bandits

Air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over locations spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas. Locations covered include Sabon Birni, Maidaro, Ngade Allah, Kuduru, Damari, Dogon Dawa, Kidandan, Galadimawa, Rikau, Yadi and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affair, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed thisbin a statement.

Accordibg to Aruwan, active bandit settlements with herds of cattle were spotted at Yadi in Giwa local government area, which were duly engaged. Ground troops reported a calm situation at Dogon Dawa and Sabon Birni.

In another mission, air cover was provided for ground troops along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and adjoining settlements. The troops reported a calm situation, which was confirmed from thorough scans by the crew.

Areas covered in the third mission were Kajuru, Kachia, Zonkwa, Manchok, Zangon Kataf and adjoining settlements. While herds of cattle were sighted west of Kachia, and at Zangon Kataf, no bandits’ activities were observed.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the operational feedback with thanks, and commended the crews for their consistent efforts and broad scope of operations.