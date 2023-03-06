Air Marshal Sadique promises to actualise Air Force University

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Bauchi state gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 election, retired Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, has promised to actualise the establishment of Air Force University if elected.

The APC gubernatorial candidate stated this on Monday while interacting with elders of federal low cost housing estate in Bauchi.

Air Marshal Sadique said under his watch, security would be accorded priority attention as it affects all social sectors.

“The proposed Air Force University which idea l conceived while in service as Chief of Air Staff, is intended to boost tertiary education as well as bring lasting solution to the security breach in that part of the state” he said.

The gubernatorial candidate added that “the proposed university will be accompanied by the establishment of a special forces unit that will guarantee security of life and property in the area”.

The gubernatorial candidate explained that socioeconomic activities in the form of agriculture, mineral exploration and other commercial activities in Tafawa Balewa and other neighbouring local government areas will receive a boost if security is restored.

While thanking the people of Bauchi state for the voting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the APC, Air Marshal urged them to come out on Saturday and ensure victory for the party at all levels.

While assuring workers and pensioners that he will address all salary-related infractions in government payroll, he assured youth and women of better days if he is elected.

Sadique said special skills acquisition packages have been designed to make the “unemployed not only employed, by employers of labour”.

The gubernatorial candidate was later accosted by Islamiyya pupils of Imam Malik Model Islamiyya School who recited the Holy Quran and prayed for the success of Air Marshal Sadique.