Air France commemorates 2009 crash of flight 447 with 228 victims

Ten years after the crash of an Airbus plane on the way from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, the airline Air France commemorated the 228 fatalities on Saturday.

“Today, on June 1st, we once again express our solidarity in memory of the passengers, our friends and fellow crew members of flight #AF447.

“ Our thoughts are with their families,” the airline wrote in English and French on Twitter.Air France flight AF 447 disappeared off radar screens on June 1, 2009, en route to the French capital.The Airbus 330-200 crashed 650 kilometres from the island of Fernando de Noronha in the Atlantic Ocean.

For a long time the cause of the crash was unclear.

The last bodies and the flight data recorder were recovered from about 4,000 metres depth only in May 2011.

In 2012, investigators found that the crew was overwhelmed with the situation after the plane’s speedometers became iced up.

Relatives continue to await the outcome of years of official investigations in the case, the regional newspaper Le Parisien reported. (dpa/NAN)

