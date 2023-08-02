Air Force wives seek more support, collaboration from NAF

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The National President, Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Mrs Rakiya Abubakar, has solicited the continued support and collaboration of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the areas of education, women and youth empowerment, healthcare and poverty alleviation.

Mrs Abubakar made the call when she paid a courtesy call on the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, at the Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF), Abuja on Tuesday.

She said her request was in line with the motto of NAFOWA which is, “Service to Humanity”.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Mrs Abubakar, who was accompanied by other members of the association, appreciated the CAS for the support and encouragement they had received so far noting that the Association was willing, able and ready to contribute its quota to the overall success of the Service.

She congratulated the CAS on his appointment, promotion and subsequent decoration with the rank of Air Marshal by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She said the visit was to consolidate on the existing cordial relationship between the NAF and NAFOWA and reaffirmed the unalloyed loyalty and support of the association to the service.

NAFOWA president said the association’s overall objective was the promotion of welfare and wellbeing of its members, children and the less privileged in the society through education and various skills acquisition programmes.

She also solicited the support of the NAF in the provision of needed infrastructure at the newly established NAFOWA Secondary School and NAFOWA Little Angeles, Asokoro, Abuja.

In his response, the CAS described members of NAFOWA as pillars of strength, unsung heroes and source of motivation to their husbands and families.

According to him, the association has contributed immensely to the educational sector of the Country through the NAFOWA Little Angels Schools and vocational centres.

He said the skills acquisition and empowerment programmes had been impactful, adding that over 300 dependents had benefitted in the last 12 months in various skills including catering, event decoration, soap making, embroidery and tailoring amongst others.

Abubakar urged the air force wives to derive strength from their unity as a community, while acknowledging some of the challenges facing the members occasioned by frequent postings and relocations as well as long absence of their husbands.

According to CAS, when you come together under one umbrella, your synergy as women is unrivalled and amazing.

The CAS also urged them to remain a network of support and beacon of hope to those in despair and others who might be going through other challenges. (NAN)

